A jury on Wednesday dealt a loss to gene sequencing company Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PacBio) in its patent infringement case against rival Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

A federal jury in Delaware returned a verdict that four PacBio patents on DNA sequencing technology were invalid, rebuffing the Menlo Park, California-based company’s request for royalties from Oxford.

