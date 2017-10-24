FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tech companies sell patents to the 'trolls' they bash, study finds
October 24, 2017 / 11:04 PM / in 8 hours

Tech companies sell patents to the 'trolls' they bash, study finds

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Technology companies often sell their patents to assertion entities, otherwise known as “patent trolls,” according to a study published on Oct. 20 by law professor Brian Love and the law firm Richardson Oliver Law Group.

The study, “An Empirical Look at the ‘Brokered’ Patent Market,” found that around 66 percent of patents put up for sale on the brokered patent market between 2012 and 2016 were listed by product-producing companies.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zBriTJ

