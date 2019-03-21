Westlaw News
Fed Circuit endorses PTAB's nixing of Paice hybrid vehicle patent

Jan Wolfe

A federal appeals court on Thursday invalidated a patent on hybrid vehicle technology co-owned by a licensing company and philanthropic organization that have already licensed the patent and related ones to major car companies.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a ruling by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that invalidated a key claim in a patent co-owned by Paice LLC and the Abell Foundation Inc.

