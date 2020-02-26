Endo beats Fresenius Kabi in antitrust fight over blood pressure drug Vasostrict

Fresenius Kabi USA LLC on Tuesday lost an antitrust lawsuit alleging a subsidiary of rival Endo International PLC used anticompetitive deals to keep generic versions of its blood pressure drug Vasostrict from hitting the market.

U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton in New Jersey threw out the case in a 12-page decision, saying Fresenius Kabi USA and its lawyers at McGuireWoods had not shown the sort of antitrust injury that would confer standing to bring the case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/37YkaRR