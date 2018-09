A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld a series of rulings that partially invalidated a patent semiconductor technology company ParkerVision Inc accused Qualcomm Inc of infringing.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit found that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board had last year correctly canceled claims in a ParkerVision patent relating to radio frequency (RF) technology.

