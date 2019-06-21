Peloton rolls out new patent claim in Flywheel lawsuit

June 20 -

Peloton Interactive Inc, the on-demand fitness startup known for its Internet-connected indoor bike, on Wednesday added a new patent infringement claim to its dispute with rival Flywheel Sports Inc.

In an amended complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Marshall, Texas, Peloton accused Flywheel’s Fly Anywhere exercise bike of infringing a patent issued on June 18 covering a method of displaying live and archived exercise classes, as well as three older, related patents.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2WTK2xL