At-home fitness company Peloton Interactive Inc said on Monday that it had settled its patent litigation against Flywheel Sports Inc, which makes a competing at-home exercise bike.

Flywheel conceded that it infringed Peloton patents and said it would cease doing so within 60 days, according to a settlement notice filed in U.S. District Court in Marshall, Texas by Peloton’s lawyers at Hueston Hennigan.

