PepsiCo fends off claims it stole beverage aroma technology

PepsiCo Inc prevailed on Thursday in a lawsuit accusing it of stealing a smaller company’s proprietary technology for adding aromas to beverage bottles in order to enhance the perceived taste of the drink.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court decision that threw out ScentSational Technologies LLC’s trade secret misappropriation, breach of contract, and correction of inventorship claims against PepsiCo.

