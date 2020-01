Latham & Watkins on Tuesday said it has hired patent litigator Adam Perlman from Williams & Connolly as a partner in its Washington D.C. office.

Perlman, 47, is a first-chair trial lawyer who also argues appeals to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

