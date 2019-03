Generic drugmaker Perrigo Company plc on Thursday won an appeals court ruling that its generic version of heartburn medicine Pepcid Complete did not infringe a patent owned by Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a ruling that set aside a $10.2 million jury verdict the hospital won against Perrigo in 2016.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IEibLc