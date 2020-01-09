Westlaw News
January 9, 2020

Fed Circuit rules against Pfizer in sedative patent dispute

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court Thursday upheld a patent ruling that allowed healthcare company Fresenius Kabi to launch a generic version of Pfizer Inc’s sedative Precedex Premix.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court judge’s ruling that invalidated on obviousness grounds a key claim in a patent owned by Pfizer’s Hospira unit covering Precedex Premix’s formulation.

