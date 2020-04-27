Westlaw News
April 28, 2020 / 12:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

Pfizer cannot appeal cancer drug patent ruling, Fed Circuit says

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday said it would not revive an attempt by Pfizer Inc to invalidate patents owned by a Japanese drug company that the pharma giant said could complicate the launch of its cancer drug Ruxience.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said Pfizer did not have standing to appeal rulings by an administrative patent court that upheld the validity of two Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd patents. To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xV36k3

