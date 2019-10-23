Google loses bid to nix Philips patent at Fed Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday handed a victory to Philips in its patent litigation campaign against laptop makers running Google operating systems including Acer Inc and AsusTek Computer Inc, declining to revisit a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office decision in favor of the Dutch electronics conglomerate.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said it agreed with a decision by the PTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board to not invalidate a Philips patent on audio transmission technology.

