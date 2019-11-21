Patent lawyer's three-year suspension upheld by Federal Circuit

A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld a three-year license suspension handed down to a patent lawyer found to repeatedly practice in jurisdictions where he was not authorized.

Affirming a district court judge, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office did not act arbitrarily and capriciously when it suspended solo practitioner Louis Piccone from practicing before the agency for three years.

