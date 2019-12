A federal appeals court on Wednesday will hear a bid by patent holding company Personal Audio LLC to revive a controversial patent it has argued covers to concept of podcasting.

At an oral argument, Personal Audio will ask the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to set aside a lower court ruling that ruled the patent invalid and ended an infringement case against CBS Corporation.

