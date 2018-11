A federal judge on Wednesday refused to release Niantic Inc, the maker of mobile game Pokemon GO, from a patent infringement case brought by intellectual property enforcement firm Blackbird Tech LLC.

U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Delaware rejected an argument by Niantic that the Blackbird patent at issue should be invalidated as too abstract.

