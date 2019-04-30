Fed Circuit denies Polycom bid to escape telepresence patent case

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Monday dealt a setback to teleconferencing equipment maker Polycom Inc in a patent dispute with a small California company.

A unanimous three-judge Federal Circuit panel affirmed a determination by the U.S. Patent Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board that a FullView Inc patent on telepresence technology was valid, rejecting Polycom’s argument that the claimed invention was obvious.

