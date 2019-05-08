Westlaw News
May 8, 2019 / 2:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bill backed by generic drug companies gets PhRMA endorsement at Senate hearing

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) now supports a bill it previously opposed that would help generic drug companies obtain samples they need to bring products to market, a representative of the trade association said at a U.S. Senate hearing on Tuesday.

James Stansel, PhRMA’s general counsel, testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee’s subcommittee on intellectual property said the trade organization does not oppose a Senate bill known as the CREATES Act that would allow developers of generic drugs to bring civil lawsuits against manufacturers of brand-name drugs if insufficient quantities of samples are made available for premarket testing.

