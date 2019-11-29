Congress may fix PTAB's Appointments Clause woes in 2020 - experts

The U.S. Congress could pass legislation in the coming months to fix a constitutional defect in the structure of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board identified in a recent appeals court ruling, intellectual property lawyers said.

Patent lawyers said a recent congressional hearing made clear that there is broad, bipartisan support for addressing the flaw through a quick legislative fix, rather than by severing a provision of the Patent Act as suggested in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit’s decision.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Y01NZK