Westlaw News
November 29, 2019 / 12:01 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Congress may fix PTAB's Appointments Clause woes in 2020 - experts

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

The U.S. Congress could pass legislation in the coming months to fix a constitutional defect in the structure of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board identified in a recent appeals court ruling, intellectual property lawyers said.

Patent lawyers said a recent congressional hearing made clear that there is broad, bipartisan support for addressing the flaw through a quick legislative fix, rather than by severing a provision of the Patent Act as suggested in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit’s decision.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Y01NZK

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below