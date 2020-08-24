Fed Circuit tosses patent owner's class action against PTAB

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Monday upheld the dismissal of a proposed class action lawsuit alleging the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office violates the constitutional rights of inventors by canceling their patents.

Affirming the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, the appeals court said the cancellation of a Christy Inc patent on vacuum cleaner technology was not a violation of the Fifth Amendment’s Takings Clause, which prohibits the federal government from taking private property for public use without paying just compensation.

