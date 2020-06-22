IN BRIEF: SCOTUS declines to hear constitutional challenges to patent review board

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear arguments over whether an administrative court that frequently invalidates previously granted patents violates the constitutional rights of inventors.

The justices denied three separate, unrelated petitions making similar arguments that proceedings conducted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board violate the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

