No easy fix for PTAB's constitutional woes, Fed Circuit told

A lawyer for technology licensing company WiLan Inc on Monday urged an appeals court to invalidate the whole U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board, saying a recently identified constitutional defect in the board’s structure cannot be fixed without congressional intervention.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit heard oral arguments in an appeal by WiLan of a PTAB decision invalidating one of its patents on computer memory technology.

