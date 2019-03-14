Patent office veteran elevated to chief PTAB judge

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Wednesday said it had appointed longtime employee Scott Boalick to the role of chief judge of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, the administrative court empowered to invalidate granted patents.

Boalick had served as the acting chief judge of PTAB since September 2018, when his predecessor David Ruschke stepped down and accepted a new position in the agency as a senior advisor.

