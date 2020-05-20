Westlaw News
PTAB rulings on 'real party in interest' not appealable - Fed Circuit

Jan Wolfe

Rulings by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board on whether litigants properly identified all parties with a stake in the dispute are not appealable, an appeals court said on Tuesday.

In a precedential opinion, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed PTAB’s invalidation of an aroma diffuser patent owned by ESIP Series 2 LLC, which sells diffusers under the brand name Diffuser Tech.

