PTAB says Samsung patent challenge not time-barred

The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Wednesday said it would hear Samsung Electronics Co’s challenge to another company’s touchscreen technology patent, rejecting arguments that the electronics giant waited too long to bring the case.

A panel of three PTAB judges said it would review the validity of a patent owned by San Jose, California-based touchscreen supplier Immersion Corp, which sued Samsung for patent infringement in 2017.

