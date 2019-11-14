PTAB's constitutional woes to get congressional hearing

A U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee said Wednesday it would hold a hearing on the fallout from a recent court ruling that declared the process used to appoint judges the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board unconstitutional.

The House Judiciary Committee’s Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet subcommittee said it will hold a hearing on Nov. 19 on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit’s Oct. 31 ruling Arthrex Inc v. Smith & Newphew Inc.

