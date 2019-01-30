U.S. judge tosses constitutional challenge to PTAB

A federal judge in Washington D.C. on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit alleging the Patent Trial and Appeal Board is unconstitutional because it takes private property for public use without paying just compensation.

In throwing out the lawsuit by Christy Inc, a small tool company in Oklahoma, Chief Judge Margaret Sweeney of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims said patents are not property rights for purposes of the Constitution’s takings clause.

