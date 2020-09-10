Fed Circuit: PTAB judges can review patents Iancu litigated while at Irell

U.S. Patent and Trademark Office administrative judges can review a patent that the office’s director Andrei Iancu litigated while in private practice, a federal appeals court said on Wednesday, rejecting an argument that their loyalty to him might cloud their judgment.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the PTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board could review the validity of a Snyders Heart Valve LLC patent challenged by Abbott Laboratories subsidiary St. Jude Medical LLC.

