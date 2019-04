Purdue Pharma LP on Thursday lost a bid to undo a ruling that invalidated one of the patents protecting its painkiller OxyContin from generic competition.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a determination by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that a patent covering OxyContin’s formulation was invalid as obvious.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2VmdNmb