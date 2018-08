A federal appeals court on Monday said Qualcomm Inc was entitled to $1.8 million in attorneys’ fees it incurred in a patent case brought against it by a freight-shipping company.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a 2016 ruling that R+L Carriers Inc brought an unreasonably weak lawsuit against Qualcomm and should cover its fees.

