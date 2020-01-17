IN BRIEF: 9th Circuit allows DOJ to argue in FTC v. Qualcomm hearing

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday got permission to participate in an upcoming oral argument in the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust case against Qualcomm Inc, setting the stage for the rare sight of two competition law enforcers opposing each other in open court.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted the DOJ’s request for five minutes to argue in support of Qualcomm during a Feb. 13 hearing on the chipmaker’s appeal of a ruling that its patent licensing practices violated antitrust laws.

