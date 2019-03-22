ITC to hear chip patent dispute against Qualcomm, MediaTek

The U.S. International Trade Commission on Thursday agreed to hear patent infringement claims brought by a New Hampshire licensing company against semiconductor makers including Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek Inc, as well as a group of Chinese smartphone companies that use their chips.

The ITC opened an investigation into allegations by Innovative Foundry Technologies LLC that semiconductors sold by several leading chip companies infringe five patents relating to semiconductor design and manufacturer.

