Quibi goes on offensive in streaming patent fight ahead of launch

Quibi Holdings LLC, the new video-streaming venture founded by media mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg, on Monday filed a lawsuit in hopes of vanquishing a patent owner claiming to have invented the service’s signature technology.

Quibi, represented by Michael Jacobs of Morrison & Foerster, filed a declaratory judgment action in federal court in Los Angeles against interactive video company Interlude US Inc, which does business as Eko.

