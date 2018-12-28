Orrick remains disqualified in video doorbell patent fight

A federal appeals court on Thursday said it would not undo a ruling that disqualified Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe from representing video door bell company Ring Inc in a patent fight with competitor SkyBell Technologies Inc.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit declined to review a ruling by a California judge disqualifying Orrick because the firm initially sought to represent SkyBell and failed to minimize its exposure to confidential information.

