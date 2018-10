A federal appeals court on Tuesday said a patent owned by Roche Molecular Systems Inc on a method of detecting tuberculosis should not have been granted, handing a win to rival diagnostics company Cepheid Inc.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court ruling that claims in the patent, which Roche accused Cepheid of infringing in a 2014 lawsuit, were invalid.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2E7Mmbv