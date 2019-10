The maker of the Roomba robotic vacuum, iRobot Inc, on Tuesday filed a lawsuit alleging a “knockoff” product sold by newer competitor SharkNinja Operating LLC infringed its patents.

Bedford, Massachusetts-based iRobot said in a complaint filed in federal court in Boston that SharkNinja’s Shark IQ Robot self-propelling vacuum cleaner copied patented features of the Roomba i7+ without authorization.

