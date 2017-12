The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a case arguing that it is improper for lower courts to invalidate patents because they cover abstract ideas.

The justices said they would not hear an appeal by digital communications company RPost Communications Ltd challenging a ruling that voided six of its patents relating to electronic messaging on such grounds.

