Lawsuit accusing U.S. of infringing night vision patents can proceed: judge

A federal judge on Friday refused to dismiss claims by defense contractor Science Applications International Corp that the U.S. government used its patented night vision goggle technology without authorization.

U.S. Court of Federal Claims Judge Eric Bruggink denied a request by the U.S. government to throw out the case, rejecting its argument that SAIC’s patents are invalid because they describe abstract ideas not eligible for patenting.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DvpXUE