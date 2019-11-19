IN BRIEF: Fed Circuit trims licensing firm's patent case against Samsung

A federal appeals court on Monday trimmed a patent enforcement entity’s lawsuit accusing Samsung Electronics Co Ltd of copying its smartphone technology, upholding a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office determination that one of the patent claims at issue in the case should not have been granted.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a decision by PTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board that canceled a claim in a patent owned by General Patent Corp (GPC).

