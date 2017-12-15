FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. appeals court says state law cannot be used to obtain biosimilar data
December 15, 2017 / 12:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. appeals court says state law cannot be used to obtain biosimilar data

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday said manufacturers of biologic drugs cannot use state law to obtain information from competitors applying to sell copycat versions of the drugs, addressing a question left unresolved by the U.S. Supreme Court in a ruling earlier this year.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act (BPCIA), a federal law enacted in 2010, preempts any state laws that create liability for failure to provide information and data about proposed biosimilars.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CneAKy

