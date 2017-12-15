U.S. appeals court says state law cannot be used to obtain biosimilar data

A federal appeals court on Thursday said manufacturers of biologic drugs cannot use state law to obtain information from competitors applying to sell copycat versions of the drugs, addressing a question left unresolved by the U.S. Supreme Court in a ruling earlier this year.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act (BPCIA), a federal law enacted in 2010, preempts any state laws that create liability for failure to provide information and data about proposed biosimilars.

