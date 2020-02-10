Sanofi urges SCOTUS to stay Lantus patent fight with Mylan

Pharmaceutical company Sanofi has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to halt its patent litigation with Mylan NV over the diabetes drug Lantus while the justices mull whether to weigh in on constitutional questions raised by the case.

In a stay application filed on Friday, Sanofi said a recent U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit decision upholding the invalidation of two Lantus patents should be temporarily stopped from going into effect.

