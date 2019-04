SAP America Inc and HP Inc have defeated a lawsuit accusing them of willfully copying an inventor’s patented business automation technology.

U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam Jr in Oakland, California on Tuesday ruled invalid an enterprise software patent Big Baboon Inc, a non-practicing entity, had accused SAP and HP of infringing.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vmBHmb