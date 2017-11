The U.S. Supreme Court indicated on Monday it will uphold the Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s practice of often reviewing only some of the patent claims challenged in an inter partes review proceeding, rather than all of them.

The justices heard arguments by software company SAS Institute Inc that PTAB is required by statute to review every patent claim challenged by a petitioner in an IPR.

