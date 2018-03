A Texas-based inventor on Tuesday filed a lawsuit accusing oilfield services giant Schlumberger Ltd of using his patented oil pump technology without authorization.

Milton Skillman, an inventor and longtime oil industry entrepreneur, sued Schlumberger in U.S. District Court in Tyler, Texas, alleging that a component used in Schlumberger oil pumping systems infringed a patent he obtained in 2004.

