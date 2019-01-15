Fed Circuit backs nixing of "abstract" electric systems patents

A federal appeals court on Tuesday handed a victory to electrical equipment software companies Schneider Electric SA and Operating Technology Inc (doing business as ETAP), ruling invalid patents they had been accused of infringing.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court ruling that patents owned by Power Analytics Corporation relating to power system analysis software were too abstract to be eligible for patenting.

