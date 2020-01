The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday once again turned away pleas that it revisit the question of what subject matter is eligible for patent protection.

The high court declined to hear an appeal by software vendor Trading Technologies International of a ruling that invalidated patents relating to an electronic trading platform it accused brokerage firm Interactive Brokers LLC of infringing.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2RuBoS6