SCOTUS denies Regeneron request for review of inequitable conduct finding

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc on Monday hit a dead end in its long-running bid to undo a ruling that a patent it had sought to enforce against rival Merus NV was unenforceable because it had been obtained through deception.

The U.S. Supreme Court denied Regeneron’s petition for review of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit’s July 2017 decision nixing the patent, which relates to the genetic modification of mice.

