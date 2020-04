Rulings by an administrative court on whether patent validity challenges were filed in a timely manner are not appealable, the U.S. Supreme Court clarified on Monday in a 7-2 decision.

The high court said a federal statute prohibits judicial review of rulings by U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board on the timeliness of petitions asking it to invalidate patents.

