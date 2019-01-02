Supreme Court could add blockbuster pharma cases to docket

The U.S. Supreme Court will soon decide whether to add two blockbuster pharmaceutical patent disputes to its docket.

On Jan. 4, The justices are expected to decide whether to hear an appeal by Merck & Co of a ruling that threw out a $200 million verdict it won against rival Gilead Sciences Inc.

The high court could also decide to hear an appeal by Amgen Inc of a decision that set aside a verdict and injunction it won against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA.

Here are summaries of the two cases:

