Videogame makers finish off widely litigated Uniloc software patent

A federal appeals court on Monday affirmed a ruling that invalidated a patent Uniloc Corp had asserted against more than 60 companies including videogame developers Sega of America Inc and Ubisoft Entertainment SA.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a March 2016 decision by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board finding Uniloc’s patent on a method of registering software should not have been granted because it described an obvious idea.

